LZ Technology Holdings Ltd’s (NASDAQ:LZMH) Quiet Period Set To End on April 8th

LZ Technology’s (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 8th. LZ Technology had issued 1,800,000 shares in its IPO on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $7,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
LZ Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LZMH opened at $8.35 on Friday. LZ Technology has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.73.
LZ Technology Company Profile
