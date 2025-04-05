M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) insider Richard Boleat bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,550 ($18,769.35).

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Performance

LON MGCI opened at GBX 96 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £142.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.50. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.29).

Get M&G Credit Income Investment alerts:

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a net margin of 88.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Cuts Dividend

About M&G Credit Income Investment

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. M&G Credit Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.27%.

(Get Free Report)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.