M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) insider Richard Boleat bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,550 ($18,769.35).
M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Performance
LON MGCI opened at GBX 96 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £142.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.50. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.29).
M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a net margin of 88.81% and a return on equity of 10.78%.
M&G Credit Income Investment Cuts Dividend
About M&G Credit Income Investment
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
