John Heasley Sells 18,877 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.52), for a total value of £402,646.41 ($519,409.71).

Anglo American Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,870.32 ($24.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802 ($23.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,813 ($36.29). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,339.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,351.44. The stock has a market cap of £28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.80) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,160 ($27.86) to GBX 2,190 ($28.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,681.67 ($34.59).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

