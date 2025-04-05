StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

