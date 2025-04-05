StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $0.88 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.66.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

