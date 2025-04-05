Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Trading Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) was down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 67,490,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,948% from the average daily volume of 249,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 10.3 %

Baytex Energy Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

