SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Shares Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEB SA (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.38.

SEB Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.67.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters.

