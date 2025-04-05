DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 46,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

