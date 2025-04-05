KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 84,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

KDA Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$43.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

