Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Shimao Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Shimao Group

(Get Free Report)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.