First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 2,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

First Niles Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.