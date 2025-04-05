Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Down 28.8% – Here’s Why

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 28.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Megaport Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.
About Megaport
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.