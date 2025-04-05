Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 9.8% – Should You Sell?

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Down 9.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.
