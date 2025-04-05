Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vital Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

