Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,866.38 ($24.08) and last traded at GBX 1,862 ($24.02). 1,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,800 ($23.22).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £90.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,991.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,211.28.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported GBX 42.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 93.27%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

