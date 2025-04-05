Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $256.01 and last traded at $264.25. 3,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.50.

Thales Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

