Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.14. 75,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 10,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

