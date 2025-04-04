International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and traded as low as $6.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 36,458 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. Analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

