Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.57 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.44). Time Out Group shares last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.44), with a volume of 29,937 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £117.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group is a global media and hospitality business that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city through its two divisions – Time Out Media and Time Out Market. Time Out launched in London in 1968 to help people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the city – today it is the only global brand dedicated to city life.

