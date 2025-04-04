Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.40. Saipem shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands.

Saipem Trading Down 13.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

