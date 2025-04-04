Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE HOMB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.