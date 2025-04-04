Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,493,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,844. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

