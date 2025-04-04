StockNews.com Downgrades Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) to Sell

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE ARIS traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, insider S Corp Gable sold 331,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $8,332,513.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,268,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,076,944.44. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,401,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,659. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

