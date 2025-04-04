Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.15 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.94). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.94), with a volume of 28,500 shares trading hands.

Hansa Investment Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £227.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.70.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.