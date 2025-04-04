Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.15 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.94). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.94), with a volume of 28,500 shares trading hands.
Hansa Investment Stock Down 10.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £227.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.70.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
