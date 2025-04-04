Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.40 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 816 ($10.53). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.45), with a volume of 647,099 shares traded.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 722.96. The company has a market capitalization of £954.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fevertree Drinks

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 11.12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.49%.

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower acquired 31,688 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £248,750.80 ($320,885.96). Insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

