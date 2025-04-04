Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 269.50 ($3.48). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.41), with a volume of 430,847 shares changing hands.
Fidelity China Special Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.77. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.15.
About Fidelity China Special
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
