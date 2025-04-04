Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.00. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands.
Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
