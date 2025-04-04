Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 29,670 shares traded.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

