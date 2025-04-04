Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.65. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 6,924 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Nova LifeStyle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Free Report) by 380.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,178 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Nova LifeStyle worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

