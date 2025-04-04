Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as low as $15.83. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 173,138 shares traded.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.