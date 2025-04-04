Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03). Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,562 shares changing hands.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £696.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.60.

Get Globalworth Real Estate Investments alerts:

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a €0.09 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s payout ratio is -5,782.29%.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.