Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as low as $18.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 10,296 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
