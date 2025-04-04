Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as low as $18.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 10,296 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

