Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.94 ($9.09) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.45). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 516.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 43,745 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £51.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 547.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 700.13.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

