Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as high as C$13.31. Extendicare shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 261,885 shares changing hands.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cormark raised shares of Extendicare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

