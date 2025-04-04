Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.40 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 46.60 ($0.60). Assura shares last traded at GBX 46.48 ($0.60), with a volume of 9,657,445 shares.

Assura Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

