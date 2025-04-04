Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.40 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 46.60 ($0.60). Assura shares last traded at GBX 46.48 ($0.60), with a volume of 9,657,445 shares.
Assura Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.
About Assura
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
