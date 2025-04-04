Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.82. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 38,209 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $31.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

