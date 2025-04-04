Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $11.16. Bankinter shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 13,759 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BKNIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Bankinter Price Performance
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bankinter, S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Bankinter Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
