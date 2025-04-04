Mony Group (LON:MONY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.78 ($2.54) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.61). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.60), with a volume of 803,295 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Mony Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mony Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Mony Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. Mony Group’s payout ratio is 83.99%.

Insider Activity at Mony Group

In other Mony Group news, insider Peter Duffy sold 53,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £108,409.36 ($139,846.96). Also, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 5,030 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.70 ($12,912.41). Insiders purchased 5,262 shares of company stock worth $1,045,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mony Group

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

