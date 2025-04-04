Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $55,368.32 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $65,609.31.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00.

POWI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 158.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 34,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

