Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Global Engine Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 15,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 76,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Global Engine Group Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services.

