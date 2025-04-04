Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 7,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 31,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Janover Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Janover Company Profile

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

