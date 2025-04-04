Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.88 and traded as high as $27.69. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 20,402 shares changing hands.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

