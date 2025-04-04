Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 3,888 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,600.40. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 225,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIP shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Arteris by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.