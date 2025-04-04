Insider Buying: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 963,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,174. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $172.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.60.
Resources Connection Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.07%.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
