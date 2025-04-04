Balu Balakrishnan Sells 9,544 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,231,790.20. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,012 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $350,259.12.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $758,424.48.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.7 %

POWI stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,028. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

