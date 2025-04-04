Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

