Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savaria
Savaria Stock Down 4.3 %
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.