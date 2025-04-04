Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. 2,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 11.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

