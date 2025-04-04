MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 31,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 117,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

