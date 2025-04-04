Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 3,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 24,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

