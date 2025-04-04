JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) Trading Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 8,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
JX Luxventure Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.
